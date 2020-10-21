3 False Claims Act Takeaways From Purdue's Opioid Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP's agreement to pay $8 billion and plead guilty to its role in America's opioid crisis may contain the largest settlement yet under the False Claims Act, but whether the federal government can fully collect it is uncertain. The blockbuster deal with the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday includes $3 billion in civil FCA settlements for marketing and selling opioids purchased by Medicare and other federal health care programs. That amount eclipses the $2 billion FCA component of a 2012 deal with GlaxoSmithKline LLC over the marketing of the antidepressants Paxil and Wellbutrin. The DOJ touted the GSK deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS