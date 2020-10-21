Michael Jackson's Cos. Escape Revived Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A man who says Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a boy has hit another wall in his liability suit against two of the late pop star's companies, after a California judge threw out his lawsuit that was recently revived by an appeals court. In a 10-page minute order on Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young granted a demurrer in favor of MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., finding that James Safechuck hasn't shown that the companies had a legal obligation to control or stop Jackson in the late 1980s when the pop star was allegedly abusing...

