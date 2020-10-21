State's High Court Lets New NYC Cops Get Pension Credits

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court has cleared the way for newer New York City police officers to collect the same pension credits as their veteran colleagues when taking unpaid child care leave, ruling the city's administrative code and the state's retirement law allow them to do so. The State of New York Court of Appeals' Tuesday decision overturns an order issued by the intermediate appellate court and reinstates the judgment of the trial court, handing a win to the city's largest police union, the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association of the City of New York. PBA President Patrick Lynch and the union's attorneys praised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS