Atty Rips Feds' 'Unbridled Attempt' To Steer China Tariff Suits

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Sandler Travis & Rosenberg PA attorney rebuked the U.S. Department of Justice's proposal on how to manage the thousands of legal challenges to the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods, calling the suggestions an "unbridled attempt" to control the litigation. Sandler Travis' Patrick Gill, whose clients include 700 importers who filed suit after HMTX Industries LLC lobbed the first challenge to $320 billion worth of national security tariffs, took particular offense at the government's suggestion that the U.S. Court of International Trade appoint a steering committee to oversee the caseload — a proposal that came with recommendations on which attorneys...

