11th Circ. Concerned With Trial Judge's Early FCA Suit Toss

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel said during oral arguments Wednesday an Atlanta federal judge appeared to have prematurely weighed evidence from the bench when she dismissed the last remaining allegations in a 14-year False Claims Act suit over mortgage fraud involving veterans. The panel is weighing whether to reverse the July 2019 dismissal of a whistleblower suit brought by former mortgage brokers Victor Bibby and Brian Donnelly against the now-defunct Florida-based Mortgage Investors Corp. and its chairman William L. Edwards. The whistleblowers, who reached multimillion-dollar settlements with other defendants, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, alleged Mortgage Investors influenced the U.S. Department...

