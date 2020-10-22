Hallmark Nabs Win In TM Suit Marred By Foul-Mouth Dustup

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Hallmark has scored a win on trademark infringement claims in a lawsuit accusing rival greeting card company Dickens Inc. of selling unauthorized cards, the latest chapter in a case that has devolved into accusations of spying and verbal attacks. A New York federal judge on Wednesday upheld a federal magistrate's recommendation to grant Hallmark Licensing LLC partial summary judgment against Dickens for allegedly reselling greeting cards that were supposed to be recycled, in a case in which Hallmark attorneys have accused Dickens' president of calling them "dogs" and Dickens has accused Hallmark of sneaking into its warehouse. U.S. District Judge Sandra...

