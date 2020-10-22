Warrants Needed For Border Phone Searches, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Advocates told the First Circuit on Wednesday that any search of an electronic device by border officials amounts to an "extraordinary invasion of privacy" that should require a warrant, countering the government's arguments that basic searches should require no suspicion at all. The filing by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation pushed back on the federal government's insistence that the nation's security interest at the border outweighs travelers' privacy concerns. "Because of the breadth, diversity and sensitivity of information contained on electronic devices, any search of them at the border, whether 'basic' or 'advanced,' is...

