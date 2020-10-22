Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Movie Theaters Ask Fed. Circ. To Ship Texas IP Suit To Calif.

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Movie theater chains Regal Cinemas, AMC and Cinemark are urging the Federal Circuit to move a patent lawsuit against them over digital security from Texas to California, saying that a lower court improperly refused to transfer the case.

In a mandamus petition filed Wednesday, the theater owners said U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap erred in refusing to transfer Intertrust Technologies Corp.'s lawsuit against them, given an earlier lawsuit filed in California that involved Intertrust and Dolby.

In the prior case, Dolby had sought a declaratory judgment that the company and its customers — which apparently include the theaters — did not...

