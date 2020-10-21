VW Escapes California Sales Reps' Lost Commission Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday snuffed a proposed class action from Volkswagen salespeople alleging the German automaker was liable as a joint employer for wage and hour violations and the commissions they lost when the emissions-cheating scandal erupted in 2015. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer on Wednesday granted Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America's motion to dismiss, closing out a consolidated lawsuit from individual salespersons Robert Saavedra, Armando Rodriguez and Mickey Gaines alleging the 2015 "clean diesel" scandal and the resulting drop in Volkswagen car sales hurt their income. Judge Breyer, who has tossed the...

