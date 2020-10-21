Consumers Want 'Critical' Doc In Capital One Data Breach Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Counsel for consumers suing Capital One Financial Corp. over its massive 2019 data breach asked a Virginia federal court during a Wednesday hearing to force the bank to produce a report they claim outlines the nontechnical root causes of the breach, stating the report was "critical in this case." Norman E. Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, attorney for the consumers, told U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga that a magistrate judge who initially reviewed their motion to compel the report was wrong to turn it down, especially in light of information gleaned deposition from Robert Alexander, Capital One's chief information officer....

