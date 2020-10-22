Fla. Suit Over Road Project In Panther Lands Trimmed

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has cut one of two roads from litigation claiming a highway expansion project was greenlighted without adequate consideration of the Florida panther, after federal and state regulators officially revoked approvals for the road being cut. U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell on Wednesday allowed the regulators to remove from the suit claims tied to their now-rescinded approvals for construction on State Road 29 in southwest Florida. The Sierra Club and other environmental groups alleged environmental approvals for State Roads 29 and 82 were issued without sufficient analysis of how the project would affect the long-term existence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS