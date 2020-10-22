Liebowitz Hit With Malpractice Suit From Former Client

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- A former client is suing copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz for legal malpractice, claiming the embattled lawyer botched two of his cases and then abandoned him to face thousands in penalties alone. In a complaint filed in New York state court Wednesday, photographer Glen Craig claimed Liebowitz made a slew of avoidable errors during the two cases, and that he even filed a new lawsuit without the client's knowledge. Craig said that Liebowitz — who is facing scrutiny from numerous judges after filing thousands of copyright cases over a short span — had repeatedly "put his own interests ahead of those of...

