Real Estate Rumors: EverWest, EOS Investors, HallKeen

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a Hialeah, Florida, industrial property for $13.1 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 1101 E. 33rd St., a 165,695-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is an entity affiliated with George Scholl, the mayor of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, according to the report. New York-based hotel investment firm EOS Investors LLC has purchased California's Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The U.S. government earlier this year seized the property from Malaysian financier Jho Low, according to the report, which noted that a sales representative had...

