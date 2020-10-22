Akerman Faces Copyright Suit Over Photo On Firm Website

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has been hit with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court by a wildlife photojournalist who says the firm did not get his permission to use one of his photographs of a ski resort on its website to illustrate its work on the $350 million Jay Peak EB-5 visa fraud case. Tim Laman alleges in his complaint on Wednesday that the photograph, which features a ski lift on a snowy mountain, was registered with the U.S. Copyright Office in December 2007 and that the firm used the photograph without his consent, in violation of multiple copyright laws....

