Mississippi Atty Must Face Malpractice Suit In NJ

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court has ruled that a Mississippi attorney will have to face claims in New Jersey that he grossly overbilled a client challenging the suspension of his medical license. The appellate panel ruled that the suit brought by Kenneth Zahl, a former doctor, was based on alleged conduct by attorney Hiram Eastland Jr. while representing Zahl in New Jersey federal court and that as such, Eastland had sufficient contact with the Garden State for the state court to have jurisdiction. The decision also noted that, although Zahl sought Eastland's representation rather than Eastland seeking New Jersey clients, that Eastland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS