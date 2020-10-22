Fiat Chrysler Investors Defend 'Compelling' UAW Bribes Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler investors have urged a New York federal judge not to let the auto manufacturer escape a proposed class action that alleges its executives had leading roles in a scheme to bribe labor union officials for collective bargaining concessions. Lead plaintiff Nicholas S. Panitza pointed Wednesday to "compelling inferences that flow from the numerous facts pled in the complaint," arguing it's "implausible" that Fiat Chrysler's former CEO wasn't actively involved in the alleged multiyear bribery scheme. He said executives knew and "purposely misled" investors about the effects of the scheme, which saw 15 former Fiat Chrysler and United Automobile Workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS