CMA Might Unwind Part Of Viagogo's $4B StubHub Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- U.K. competition enforcers on Thursday said that Viagogo's completed $4 billion purchase of StubHub is poised to reduce competition in the secondary ticketing market in the country and might need to be at least partially unwound. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that its in-depth review of the deal found that Viagogo and StubHub are the only significant options for customers buying or reselling secondary concert and event tickets in the U.K. The enforcers suggested they are currently inclined to order the deal completely unwound, though they are open to a less drastic fix if the parties can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS