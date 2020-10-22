Astros Say Fans Can't Litigate Strategy In Sign-Stealing Suits

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Houston Astros has warned a Texas appellate court against letting courtrooms become "the solace" for sports fans upset by a team's strategy choices, arguing the franchise can't be held liable for allegedly duping season ticket holders into attending games during the team's sign-stealing scandal. The embattled baseball franchise asked the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston on Wednesday to toss proposed class actions filed by three season ticket holders in February that claim fraud by concealment, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. The Astros pointed to courts' general reluctance to entertain fan lawsuits that focus on how the game is played....

