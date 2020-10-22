Meet The Attys Guiding Goldman's $2.9B 1MDB Plea Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The top attorneys guiding Goldman Sachs and its Malaysia unit through Thursday's blockbuster $2.9 billion plea deal over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. fiasco include veterans of the Enron and Bernie Madoff scandals as well as a former deputy U.S. attorney general. The deal with the U.S. Department of Justice involves a guilty plea by the Malaysian subsidiary to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with its work for 1MDB, Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund. The megabank itself struck a three-year deferred prosecution agreement that will see it pay a $2.3 billion fine and disgorgement of $606 million to the DOJ...

