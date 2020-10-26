Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​German Car Cos. Escape 'No Arms Race' Conspiracy MDL

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has scuttled for good consolidated class actions alleging German auto giants conspired to control diesel emissions systems specifications and the price of steel, saying the plaintiffs still haven't spelled out any U.S. antitrust law violations after three tries.

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer on Friday put an end to consolidated claims from car dealerships and consumers accusing Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG of colluding on diesel emissions technology and so-called AdBlue fuel tank sizes for model years 2006 through 2016 in violation of the Sherman Act.

Judge Breyer concluded that...

