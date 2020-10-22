GAO Backs Renewed Protests Over $20B Military Moving Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained two protests over a contentious military moving services contract worth up to $19.9 billion, awarded to a company linked to a firm with a history of criminal price-fixing. U.S. Transportation Command did not properly determine whether American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Group Inc., or ARC, was a responsible contractor when it awarded the company its Global Household Goods contract, and did not treat bidders Connected Global Solutions LLC and HomeSafe Alliance LLC reasonably or equally, according to a GAO statement summarizing its Wednesday decision. The Global Household Goods program covers worldwide moving services for U.S....

