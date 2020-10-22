Va. Golf Course Dispute Delayed As Dominion Seeks More Info

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal magistrate judge told Dominion Energy on Thursday it can get a brief delay to seek documents tied to a jurisdictional dispute in litigation over business losses allegedly incurred by the former owner of a golf course, which was sculpted from coal ash from the power company that triggered a tangle of environmental issues. U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller said in a phone hearing that he would halt until January any more proceedings that aren't related to discovering whether Neil Wallace — whose company CPM Virginia LLC once sold the golf property but then said the new owner...

