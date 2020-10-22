City-Exclusive Pot Transport Deal Is OK, Calif. Panel Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has ruled that an exclusive deal the city of Baldwin Park cut with Rukli Inc. to transport cannabis in the city is valid, saying the deal did not violate the state's marijuana laws because the Legislature did not intend to regulate anti-competitive behavior by municipalities. Judge Nora M. Manella, writing for the panel Wednesday, rejected arguments from two appellants that under California's Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, the city was prohibited from approving exclusivity provisions in a deal requiring the city's cannabis licensees to use Rukli for transportation. "While the legislature intended the act...

