3rd Circ. Won't Give Shipper Redo In Misclassification Dispute

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A shipping company can't revive its lawsuit challenging New Jersey's statutory scheme for classifying workers as independent contractors or employees, after the Third Circuit found Thursday a federal judge properly tossed the case in light of proceedings at the state level. In its opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's order granting the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development's bid to dismiss PDX North's suit over the agency's finding that the company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The dispute stems from audits the agency conducted of PDX North, after which it ultimately concluded the company was on...

