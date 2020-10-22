Oligarch's Estate Says Ex-Pot Co. CEO Must Arbitrate Fight

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The estate of a late Russian oligarch has asked a California federal judge to force arbitration of a suit by a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran claiming he is owed more than $1 million for his work on a cannabis venture. The estate's representative wrote Wednesday that when Francis J. Racioppi Jr. became CEO of the companies, collectively known as the Genius Fund Group, he signed an agreement to arbitrate all disputes relating to his employment. The motion accuses Racioppi of taking "great pains to paint himself as a naïve employee who was tricked into relinquishing his right to litigate in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS