SEC Redefines Blockbuster With $114M Whistleblower Award

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it awarded a whistleblower $114 million, a record-shattering sum that shows the agency is still willing to shell out big to tipsters despite a contentious change to its rules just weeks ago. The award, granted to a single individual, is more than a third higher than the previous $83 million record, doled out in 2018 to three people tied to the SEC's $415 million settlement with Merrill Lynch over misuse of customer funds. It far eclipses the next highest award for an individual, a $50 million payout in June. Jane Norberg, head of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS