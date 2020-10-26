Full 11th Circ. Urged To Buck Ban On Class Incentive Awards

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The full Eleventh Circuit is being pressed to review a panel decision in a dispute over a $1.4 million robocall settlement that found class representatives can't recover routine incentive awards, with the lead plaintiff arguing that this categorical ban would hobble class action litigation and an objector to the deal taking issue with the calculation of class counsel's fees. Lead plaintiff Charles Johnson and objector Jenna Dickenson in separate petitions filed Thursday seized on differing rationales in attempting to convince the appellate court to reconsider a panel ruling handed down last month that directed the lower court to revisit its approval...

