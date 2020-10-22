Amazon Says Tech Cos. 'Exploiting' Alexa TM For Cyber Scam

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. sued three tech companies and their executives Thursday in California federal court, claiming they're infringing its trademarks and "exploiting Amazon's brand to perpetrate a widespread tech support fraud." In a 42-page complaint, the online retail giant accuses Sleja Inc., Alexa Web Services Inc. and Expert TechRogers Pvt. Ltd. of infringing a number of its trademarks as part of an alleged "scheme" involving fake tech support websites and apps for Amazon's Alexa devices. Amazon also accuses the companies of false advertising, trademark dilution and cybersquatting, or using an internet domain to profit from the goodwill of someone else's trademark....

