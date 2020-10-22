EPA Will Crack Down On Oil, Fracked Gas Smog In 8 States

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved an agreement between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and two conservation groups requiring the agency to take steps to reduce asthma-causing smog from oil and fracked gas extraction areas in eight states. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria signed a consent decree Wednesday that calls for areas violating the Clean Air Act to have plans in place to clean up the smog from the oil and fracked gas industry. The agreement applies to parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Virginia, California, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health led...

