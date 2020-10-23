Judge Won't DQ Furman Kornfeld Over Atty 'Switching Sides'

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge allowed Furman Kornfeld & Brennan LLP to stay on as counsel in an insurance coverage dispute, saying the firm did its job of putting up a firewall around a new hire who formerly provided legal counsel to the opposing party. Berkley Custom Insurance Managers had urged the court to disqualify Furman Kornfeld from representing their adversary, York Risk Services Group. Furman Kornfeld hired an attorney, Michael Gauvin, from Wade Clark Mulcahy LLP, which has represented Berkley. Berkley claims that Gauvin "switched sides" and could use privileged information against his former clients. U.S. District Judge Lewis J....

