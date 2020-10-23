2nd Circ. Urged To Reject Atty's 'Man Of La Mancha' Appeal

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The wife of the late composer of the musical "Man of La Mancha" is calling on the Second Circuit to toss claims from her husband's former attorney, who is suing over a broken production rights deal, saying the appeal is "premature" when a final judgment in the broader case has yet to be rendered. Abby Leigh, the widow of composer Mitch Leigh, said in a motion to dismiss Thursday that attorney Robyn Abraham's claim alleging Abby Leigh reneged on the terms of a contract tied to a London revival of the musical could not be brought to the circuit court before...

