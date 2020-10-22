Development Right Didn't Invalidate Easement, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A contract clause that allowed limited development on a conservation easement did not disqualify Alabama landowners from claiming tax deductions on the land donations, the Eleventh Circuit said Thursday, partly reversing a U.S. Tax Court decision. The Eleventh Circuit said Alabama landowners can qualify for tax deductions on a conservation easement even if there was limited development on the property. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith) A three-judge panel found that the deductions taken by Pine Mountain Preserve LLLP for land donated to the North American Land Trust met the standards under Internal Revenue Code Section 170 to qualify for the tax deduction. The easements...

