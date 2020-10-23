Health Hires: Polsinelli, Akerman

Adam Lidgett By

Melissa Harwood

Michelle McMullen

Ricky Benjamin

Holly K. Vance

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has snapped up two experts in the biotechnology field as shareholders, Akerman LLP has built out its Atlanta health care bench with an attorney from Hall Booth Smith PC , and biopharmaceutical company Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. has announced a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena.Melissa Harwood will be part of Polsinelli in Seattle as a member of its group that focuses on biotechnology and life science patent prosecution, while Michelle McMullen has joined as an intellectual property shareholder in both Chicago and Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm announced Thursday.Harwood was recently at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC , and McMullen comes from McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP , Polsinelli said. Both have doctorate degrees, Polsinelli said.Harwood's arrival marks the first time a life sciences intellectual property lawyer will work out of Polsinelli's Seattle branch, according to the firm. Harwood will guide clients through their intellectual property issues, and works on patent prosecution and other issues, according to Polsinelli.She works for clients in various life sciences fields, such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, according to the firm."Polsinelli has an established and comprehensive IP Department that has been recognized by many leading industry organizations, and I am proud to join this great group of seasoned professionals," Harwood said in a statement.McMullen is an intellectual property expert with years of expertise in the field and has helped guide biotechnology companies, colleges and others on things like patent disputes and licensing, the firm said."The size, scope and quality of the IP department here is truly world class, and it's a great platform for building my practice and integrating my work with full-service business offerings for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors," McMullen said in a statement.Ricky Benjamin has joined Akerman as an Atlanta partner, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement.Benjamin comes from Hall Booth Smith PC, and his practice involves guiding clients, such as hospitals, laboratories and long-term care facilities, through the health care regulatory and transactional landscape, according to Akerman.He has also helped clients defend against investigations from the federal government and works on internal investigations, according to the firm. He defends clients in the courtroom and has worked on medical malpractice issues, as well, the firm said."Ricky's broad experience in the health care sector, along with his experience serving as a former in-house counsel and compliance officer, has positioned him as a strategic advisor to his many clients, with a focus on helping them achieve their business objectives," Akerman health care practice group Chair Robert Slavkin said in a statement.Neoleukin Therapeutics announced Holly K. Vance as general counsel Tuesday. The company focuses on making new immunotherapies to treat conditions such as cancer and autoimmunity, according to the company.Before joining the company, Vance had been associate general counsel at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , where she gave advice on deals and investments related to the life sciences field, according to Neoleukin.She also had a stint as a securities and corporate attorney at K&L Gates LLP , the company said."Holly brings a wealth of legal experience across a wide range of corporate and transactional matters to Neoleukin," Neoleukin Therapeutics CEO Jonathan Drachman said in a statement. "Her leadership role at the Gates Foundation Strategic Investment Fund, combined with her scientific and health care background, will be invaluable to the company."--Editing by Gemma Horowitz.

