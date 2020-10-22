Walmart Sues Feds To Get Ahead Of Possible Opioid Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Walmart hit several government agencies with a lawsuit in Texas federal court on Thursday seeking a declaration that it can't be found liable for its current opioid prescription practices and slamming the U.S. Department of Justice for threatening legal action over "unwritten expectations." The retail giant asked the court to confirm that certain of its practices conform with the Controlled Substances Act, claiming that the DOJ and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are putting pharmacists in an "untenable position" with expectations that run counter to state pharmacy and medical practice laws, the judgment of federal health agencies and the DEA's own public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS