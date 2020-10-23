Insurer Denies Liability For $2.6M Award Over Mud-Run Injury

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based insurer has sued a policyholder in Colorado federal court seeking a judgment that it is not liable for a $2.6 million arbitration award for a participant's injuries in a "mud run" event, saying an exclusion precludes coverage. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. said in Thursday's complaint that the commercial general liability policy it had with Hawk Productions LLC for the period of June 4, 2016, to June 26, 2016, contains a coverage exclusion for injuries to event participants. Hawk Productions organized the "Big Dog Brag Mud Run" in Pueblo, Colorado, on June 25, 2016, where Colorado resident John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS