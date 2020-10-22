UPS Workers Vying For Class Cert. Meet Skeptical Judge

Law360, San Francisco (October 22, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge expressed skepticism during a hearing Thursday at "the absence of any systematic evidence" against United Parcel Service by current and former workers seeking to certify a class of over 1,000 alleging that the delivery giant deprived them of meal and rest breaks. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen challenged a putative class of UPS workers' bid for class certification in their suit alleging wage and labor violations, saying he was concerned they offer inferences that UPS has a uniform policy depriving them of breaks, "but not much evidentiary showing, at least on a systemic basis." "Absence some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS