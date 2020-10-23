Hotel Group To Get Early Contract Ruling In €93M Apollo Suit

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- A judge agreed on Friday to settle some contract disputes early in a lawsuit brought by a Spanish hotel group against Apollo Capital Management over a stalled €93 million ($110 million) resort deal, but warned that the result might mean an early demise for the hotelier's case. Judge David Foxton said at the High Court that none of the contract matters up for early determination would result in an early win for Lopesan Touristik SA. But he warned that a decision could potentially hand a win to the the U.S. investment giant. The judge compared the situation to a line in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS