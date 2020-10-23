Interior Dept. Sets Guidelines For Its Informal Guidance

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- All guidance documents issued by the Department of the Interior must now go through a cost-benefit analysis, be held out for public comment and clearly state that the documents are not legally binding, the agency said in a new rule published Friday. The DOI's interim final rule comes on the heels of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's similar move last month. Both rules were issued in response to an executive order issued last year by President Donald Trump that ordered agencies across the federal government to revamp their guidance practices. "This [rule] codifies the department's existing procedures and implements new procedures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS