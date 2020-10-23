FCC Starts Distributing Tribal Midband Spectrum Grants

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has begun issuing free licenses to Native American tribes to use midband airwaves under a new program to make broadband more widely available on vast expanses of tribal land. The licenses, which are the first step in an effort to open up the use of the 2.5-gigahertz band, were approved under the Rural Tribal Priority Window, designed by the FCC to increase tribal connectivity. The window provides Native communities the opportunity to lay first claim to licenses on the band, but the agency has been taking flak for closing the window after a September deadline, with...

