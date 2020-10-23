Exotic Dancers Sue Md. Nightclub Over Job Misclassification

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of dancers sued a Maryland strip club Friday in federal court, claiming the club misclassified them as independent contractors to avoid paying them the minimum wage. The proposed class and collective actions accuse the club's operator of violating federal and state wage and hour laws by treating dancers as independent contractors, even though they were required to follow pricing guidelines and other policies and procedures determined by the club, the complaint said. "Defendants hired/fired, issued pay, supervised, directed, disciplined and performed all other duties generally associated with that of an employer concerning the dancers," the suit said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS