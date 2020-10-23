Lockheed Workers Too Late To Appeal Cert. Loss In Bias Fight

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday shot down a pair of Lockheed Martin employees' push to appeal a lower court's three-year-old decision denying them class certification in a race discrimination case, finding the challenge was mounted far too late. Vernon Ross and Debra Josey, who are leading a proposed class suit claiming Lockheed's worker performance evaluation system is biased against Black employees, had asked the appeals court to look at the district court's refusal to certify a class of thousands of Black workers at Lockheed who received a less-than-perfect score on their evaluations. While U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson initially denied...

