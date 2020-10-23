NY Court Revives Dick's Sporting Goods Crossbow Injury Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has partially revived a suit against Dick's Sporting Goods over an allegedly defective crossbow, squashing a product liability claim but finding the retailer may have been negligent by first repairing the weapon. A five-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division found Thursday that James and Christopher Garrison presented enough evidence that Dick's violated its own policies by repairing and returning the crossbow after a prior incident. A lower court judge was therefore wrong to toss a negligence claim, according to the opinion. The panel also found, however, that the Garrisons shouldn't get another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS