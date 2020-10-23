Contech, Former Exec Charged With Bid-Rigging In NC

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that a federal grand jury in North Carolina indicted Contech Engineered Solutions LLC and a former executive on charges related to bid-rigging. The six-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina claims that, over the last 10 years, the company and Brent Brewbaker conspired to rig bids on aluminum structure projects for the U.S. Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Brewbaker was in charge of preparing aluminum structure bids for Contech, according to the indictment. "The Antitrust Division continues to redouble our efforts...

