Insurance Buyers Score Small Win In $489M Sutter Health Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Health insurance buyers have convinced a California federal court to grant them an incremental win in their $489 million suit accusing hospital chain Sutter Health of costing them money by forcing insurance companies to contract with all of its facilities in order to work with any specific one. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler granted the health plan buyers summary judgment when it came to one aspect of their tying claims Friday, declaring that the inpatient services at various Sutter Health hospitals were products that were distinct from each other. That matters, because in order to succeed on a tying claim, the...

