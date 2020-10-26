DirecTV Looks To Sink TCPA Suit After Arbitration Decision

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- DirecTV asked a West Virginia federal court to toss the majority of a lawsuit claiming the satellite TV provider violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, after the Fourth Circuit ruled the suit's lead plaintiff is bound by a contract to arbitrate her claims. In a Friday filing, DirecTV LLC said Diana Mey is attempting to relitigate her claims that she received unwanted telemarketing calls from an authorized dealer selling DirecTV service in amended complaints following the company's appeal to the Fourth Circuit. It also said the new complaints added seven new named plaintiffs to the case, and that the majority of...

