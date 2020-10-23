Judge Thinks Texas AG's Fraud Case Belongs In Collin County

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Harris County judge presiding over the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday he didn't have authority to revisit another Harris County judge's decision that the case should return to Collin County, but he'd agree Collin County is the proper venue if he did have a say. The Friday ruling from Harris County District Judge Jason Luong is the latest in the case that's been pending against Paxton for five years, which has been repeatedly delayed by contentious fights over both venue and what the special prosecutors pursuing the case can be paid. Paxton has maintained...

