EEOC Says AutoZone Didn't Accommodate Disability Absence

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked an Illinois federal court to rule in a long-running suit that a group of AutoZone employees are disabled under federal law and that the company failed to adjust its attendance policy to accommodate them. The EEOC asked U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. on Friday for partial summary judgment on two of the three prongs needed to prevail on its claims that the auto parts store failed to accommodate disabled employees. The commission's Americans With Disabilities Act suit against AutoZone goes back more than six years. "Any reasonable jury would be compelled to conclude,...

