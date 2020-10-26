Juul, Altria Can't Slip Bulk Of Claims In Vaping MDL

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Consumers and government entities accusing Juul and Altria of unleashing a youth vaping epidemic cleared a hurdle in sprawling multidistrict litigation against the companies when a California federal judge found that their public nuisance and negligence claims pass legal muster. In a 152-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said the plaintiffs accusing the companies of deceptively marketing vaporizers to hook kids on nicotine had adequately pled their cases, rejecting a host of arguments by Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc. as they sought early wins in an MDL with major implications for the multibillion-dollar vaping industry....

