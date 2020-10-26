Ex-Southwest Worker Urges Court Not To Ground COBRA Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A former Southwest Airlines worker has urged a Florida federal court not to toss her proposed class action accusing the airline of failing to properly notify departing workers about their right to continuing health benefits. Cherrita Carter fired back Friday at Southwest's June bid for dismissal of her suit, arguing that even though the company sent her two notices concerning her rights, the lack of a key "qualifying date" meant those notices fell short of what's required by the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. "[Carter] lost health insurance coverage and incurred medical bills during the insurance lapse because of defendant's deficient...

