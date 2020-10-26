FERC Accused Of Cursory Review Of $286M Gas Pipeline

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Defense Fund has told the D.C. Circuit that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission failed to scrutinize a $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline in Illinois and Missouri that the group says isn't needed. The EDF said Friday that a pipeline's need can't be demonstrated simply by a precedent agreement — a commitment by an entity to purchase pipeline capacity — with an affiliate of the project's proponent, and that FERC issued a green light for the project based on nothing more. The commission wrongly based its decision on an agreement Spire STL struck with affiliate Spire Missouri Inc., ignoring its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS